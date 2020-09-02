Daniel Craig is Back as James Bond in New Poster for No Time To Die

After regaling fans all over the world in four fantastic Bond films, it's time for Daniel Craig's one last dance as he makes his final bow in No Time to Die. As fans wait with bated breath for the much-awaited release later this year, a new poster of the 25th installment in the James Bond film series has been revealed.

The poster shows Craig don the suave spy look. The poster comes ahead of the official trailer which is slated to drop on September 3.

The official 007 handle revealed the poster on Instagram, with the caption, "Man on a mission. Check out the new poster for #NoTimeToDie, in cinemas this November. New trailer coming this Thursday."

The film will show Bond trying to enjoy retirement from service, but getting drawn back into action by the dual forces of discovering new information about lover Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) and a favour from old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) of the CIA.

With a mysterious, dangerous new plot threatening the world, cooked up by Rami Malek's Safin, and Christoph Waltz' Blofeld still hanging around (albeit in prison), Bond will need allies, both old (Ralph Fiennes' M, Naomie Harris' Moneypenny) and new (Lashana Lynch's fellow Double-O Nomi and Ana de Armas Paloma), to intervene once again.

With Cary Fukunaga as the director, No Time To Die is scheduled for a November 12 release in the UK, with the United States following on 20 November. The next trailer for the movie drops on Thursday, reported Empire Online.