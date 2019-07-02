Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Daniel Craig Makes Incredible Return to James Bond Set in London After Injuring Ankle, See Pics

Daniel Craig underwent surgery after falling during filming in Jamaica in May.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
Daniel Craig Makes Incredible Return to James Bond Set in London After Injuring Ankle, See Pics
Image courtesy: Twitter
Hollywood star Daniel Craig looked as dapper as ever in a grey suit as he made stunning return to the new James Bond movie set in London. The actor resumed the shooting after undergoing a surgery for an ankle injury..

Craig underwent the surgery after falling while filming in Jamaica in May. The film continued production during Craig's two-week rehabilitation, and is set for an April 2020 release.

Now, Craig is also back in action and has resumed shooting. The update was shared, alongside the new still of Craig from the set, on Sunday on the official James Bond Twitter account. The stills show Craig, 51, suited up as the famous spy, walking in front of a classic Aston Martin V8.

"Daniel Craig, director Cary Fukunaga and the ‘Bond 25' crew were out in the sunshine today shooting across a number of London locations, including Whitehall, where Daniel filmed a scene with a classic Aston Martin V8, first seen in a Bond film in ‘The Living Daylights'," the post read.

A video from the shot was also posted on the account, which shows Craig getting out of the vintage Aston Martin and showing that he is fully back in action after the ankle injury slowed things down.

Bond 25 is the 25th installment of the franchise. It also stars Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes.

