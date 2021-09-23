Daniel Craig Opens up on Woman Doing Role of James Bond

British actor Daniel Craig will be playing the role of James Bond 007 for the fifth and final time in the upcoming movie No Time To Die. The actor is busy promoting his movie and it was during one of the interviews that the 53-year-old shared his opinion on whether a woman should play the role of the elite British spy. Speaking to Radio Times, Craig said that instead of women playing roles written for men originally, producers should offer and create roles for women and people of colour that are of the same caliber.

Craig told Radio Times that there is a better way that women and those who have been largely under-represented in the Western cinemas should create something original and fresh instead of taking up roles that were never written for them. The actor said, “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

Many netizens have shared their agreement with the actor on social media platforms. One of the users tweeted, “I agree with Daniel Craig, I don’t want some pre-existing white male character to be turned into an Asian female, I want there to be new cooler characters that are diverse. Aim for genuine diversity from diverse writers.”

i agree with daniel craig, i dont want some preexisting white male character to be turned into an asian female, i want there to be new cooler characters that are diverse. aim for genuine diversity from diverse writers 💪 https://t.co/Jdigf67SKS— Chana ⭐️looking for revisionist job⭐️ (@ChanaKimArt) September 22, 2021

It is not just Craig but the film producer known for her work on the James Bond film series Barbara Broccoli, who had expressed a similar opinion. In an interview to Variety in 2020, Broccoli said that the next James Bond can be of any color, but “he is male.” The producer also mentioned that she believes that writers should be creating new characters for women, “strong female characters”, as she described it. Broccoli explained that she is not particularly interested in “taking a male character and having a woman play it” because she thinks women are far more interesting than that.

