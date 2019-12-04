Take the pledge to vote

Daniel Craig, Rami Malek Look Ready for Battle in No Time To Die Character Posters

Ahead of the trailer release on Wednesday, character posters of Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw and Ana de Armas from upcoming Bond film 'No Time To Die' were unveiled.

December 4, 2019
The excitement for the release of No Time To Die's first trailer continues to grow among fans. As cinegoers wait for a glimpse into the highly anticipated 25th Bond film, the filmmakers appeased them by sharing as many as six character posters.

What makes Daniel Craig's poster interesting as any fan would notice is that the actor can be seen in a different set of clothes than his character's usual sharp-looking suit. Alongside him is the leading lady Lea Seydoux returning as Dr Madeleine Swann.

The second pair of posters is more interesting as it introduces important and new faces from the film. On the left, is the first look at Rami Malek's Safin. His mysterious smirk only adds to the promise of this being the villain that has been waiting to get his hands on Bond. Alongside Malek is Lashana Lynch as Nomi. She too, like Craig, stands ready carrying a rifle. Her confident and bold stance goes on to show that she might be the perfect fit for the Agent 007 title after Craig.

Last are the posters of the 'brains' of the films' cast. The first one of the pair is Ben Whishaw returning as Q. While the character might not be ready for action, he definitely appears confident with possibly a lot more excitement to offer for the innovative aspects of the film. Alongside him is newcomer Ana de Armas. Her character had been described as an irresponsible and bubbly one who would be playing a key role in Bond's mission. Her poster, on the other hand, suggests that there may be a lot more to the character than what meets the eye.

The first trailer of No Time To Die will be releasing on December 4. The film is set to release on April 8, 2020.

