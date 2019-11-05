Daniel Craig Shuts Down Reporter Who Asks if Phoebe Waller Bridge is a Diversity Hire

Actor Daniel Craig recently shut a reporter down who asked him if Emmy-winning actor-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge was hired in the upcoming Bond film, No Time To Die, to make the film more diverse. The actor who has been playing James Bond in five films said Waller-Bridge was hired because she is a great writer.

“Look, we’re having a conversation about Phoebe’s gender here, which is f***ing ridiculous. She’s a great writer. Why shouldn’t we get Phoebe onto Bond? That’s the answer to that,” the actor said.

“I know where you’re going, but I don’t actually want to have that conversation. I know what you’re trying to do, but it’s wrong. It’s absolutely wrong. She’s a f***ing great writer. One of the best English writers around. I said, ‘Can we get her on the film?’ That’s where I came from,” he added.

No Time to Die is the 25th Bond film. Daniel Craig first starred as Bond in 2005 film Casino Royale, which was followed by Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

In No Time to Die, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes will reprise their roles. Actors Dali Benssalah, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Ana De Armas and Billy Magnussen will be joining the cast. Rami Malek will be playing the primary antagonist in the film.

