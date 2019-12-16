Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Daniel Craig to Sport 8 Different Looks in No Time to Die

Hollywood star Daniel Craig will be seen sporting grey hair in the upcoming film 'No Time to Die', among several other looks.

IANS

Updated:December 16, 2019, 7:13 AM IST
Daniel Craig in Casino Royale

Hollywood star Daniel Craig will be seen sporting grey hair in the upcoming film "No Time to Die".

In the film's trailer, Craig, who has played the spy in the last four movies, sports his grey locks but also appears to have hints of several other hair colours, reports mirror.co.uk.

Commenting on the different styles, one fan commented: "It was really odd looking at the trailer ­because ­It looked like I was watching ­different movies. I get that they want to keep Bond looking young but actually Bond with a salt and pepper look is really cool."

Read: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Says She Wasn't Hired for James Bond Film Because of Her Gender

Also, Craig is the first ever James Bond to have grey hair. He will also be seen sporting at least eight different looks in the films.

"No time To Die" is the 25th Bond flick, and is directed by new-age maverick and Emmy-winner Cary Joji Fukunaga, who made mark calling the shots on "True Detective".

