1-min read

Daniel Craig to Sport Grey Hair in His Final James Bond Film No Time To Die

While the actor has tried disguising his natural shade in past films, it is being reported that Daniel Craig will look a little more 'mature' this time, since it is his final time as the famed British Secret Service agent.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 18, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
Daniel Craig to Sport Grey Hair in His Final James Bond Film No Time To Die
Image: Instagram

Dressed in casuals - a far cry from the dapper ensemble he usually sports for the famed James Bond series - Daniel Craig was recently seen entering an establishment in London. Wearing a satin jacket and baggy trousers, the 51-year-old actor sported a Liverpool FC cap that hid his hair.

Craig will be seen embracing his grey hair in the James Bond film No Time To Die, Daily Mail reported. The actor was seen donning a simple T-shirt, and carrying a gym bag. He completed his look with a pair of trainers.

While the actor has tried disguising his natural shade in past films, Daily Mail cited various reports that say Craig will look a little more 'mature' this time, since it is his final time as the famed British Secret Service agent created in 1953 by writer Ian Fleming.

The trailers to No Time To Die show Bond sporting grey locks. His hair colour seems to be significantly lighter in a scene where he can be seen standing in an open field.

However, the trailer also saw Craig sporting various shades of hair colour from light brown to even strawberry blonde. Mirror quoted a fan as saying that while Bond sporting different hair colours in the trailer made it seem that a person was watching different movies, it was "pretty cool" to see the famed character in a salt and pepper look.

Earlier in February, a source had told Mail On Sunday that Craig's maturing hair was perfect since it was his last outing as Bond. According to the source, Bond's final journey would see him sport a wearier and mature look, which is accentuated by his grey hair.

