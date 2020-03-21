English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Daniel Craig's Dream Was To Play Superman or Spider-Man

A file photo of Daniel Craig.

Daniel Craig says that it was not the role of James Bond he always dreamt of playing as a kid. Rather, he "dreamt of being all sort of other things" such as Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 21, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
James Bond star Daniel Craig says as a kid it was his dream to play Superman or Spider-Man on screen.

In an interview with Saga magazine, Craig, who is gearing up for the launch of his final outing as 007 in No Time To Die, spoke about his dream of playing Superman, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"People are always saying to me, 'You must have dreamed of playing James Bond when you were a kid'. The answer is no. I never did. I dreamed of being all sorts of other things - Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy. But Bond so much, which seems ironic now," he said

No Time To Die is Craig's fifth portrayal as James Bond. He has essayed the role in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum Of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

The release date for the upcoming James Bond film is postponed until November amid fears around corona-virus. The film was due to be released in April.


