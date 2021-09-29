Daniel Craig's James Bond Film No Time To Die Passed by CBFC with Zero Cuts, Kissing Scenes Remain

Highly anticipated James Bond film No Time To Die, which marks actor Daniel Craig’s fifth and last outing as British spy Agent 007, will be releasing in India on September 30. He will be featuring in the action film with Oscar winner Rami Malek, new entries Lashana Lynch an Ana de Armas and returning stars Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright among others.

James Bond movies are known for their steamy scenes and before release in India, it has been shared in news reports that the Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed No Time To Die with zero cuts. The kissing scenes untouched in the cut that is meant for release worldwide.

Bollywood Hungama was quoted as saying, “No Time To Die has been passed with zero cuts. The film has some violence and also a few intimate scenes. But the CBFC this time did not ask for any reckless cuts. The studio was very happy that the CBFC examining committee understood the context of those scenes and didn’t make any unfair demands, unlike last time.”

No Time To Die has gone through numerous delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and franchise star Craig shared it is “very emotional" for him to call time on the iconic role. He said, “It’s everything. It’s been close to 16 years of my life, and it’s been incredible to do these films. Bond films don’t get made very often so to have this opportunity has been the biggest thing in my professional career obviously, but also one of the biggest things my life, so it is very emotional. I am glad I am ending it on my terms - I am grateful to the producers for allowing me to do that - but I will miss it."

