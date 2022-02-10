Daniel Craig's Last James Bond Movie No Time To Die To Release On Amazon Prime Video On This Day

The 25th film in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig, will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video in India. The film marked Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond. Released in 2021 in the US, No Time To Die was among the most successful films of 2021. It grossed over $770 million at the global box office. The film was released in India as well.

Now, the film will premiere on the OTT platform on March 4. The news of the movie’s premiere has come shortly after Amazon Prime Video announced a slate of 24 James Bond films for its Indian service. The streaming service also announced that Prime members will be able to watch the film in their native language, which includes Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and produced by MGM and EON Productions, stars Craig in his fifth and final performance as the iconic spy James Bond. In this film, James Bond (Craig) has stepped down from duty. His peace is shaken when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old CIA friend, shows up and asks for help and support, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film also stars Rami Malek as the villain Lucifer Safin, Léa Seydoux as Bond’s love interest, Dr Madeleine Swann (from Specter), Lashana Lynch as Nomi, the new secret agent who takes over 007 after Bond retires, Ana de Armas as Paloma, Ben Whishaw as MI6 quartermaster Q, and Ralph Fiennes as MI6 chief M. Additional cast members also include Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

No Time To Die has also won Oscar nominations for Best Original Song (No Time to Die), Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects for the year 2022.

