1-min read

Daniel Craig’s 'No Time To Die' China Premiere and Promotions Get Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

'No Time To Die' cast was all set to promote the movie in China ahead of its release on April 8. Now, makers have scrapped the plans due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 17, 2020, 10:20 AM IST
Imge: No time to Die poster/Twitter
The upcoming James Bond release No Time To Die will be hitting the silver screen in April. However, even though the film cast was all set to promote the movie in China ahead of its release, it has now scrapped the plans due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country, reported Metro UK.

Actor, Daniel Craig, who is playing the British secret agent James Bond, along with the rest of the cast, Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch will not be promoting the film in China, that will also not see a Beijing premier happening, the report added.

According to Metro UK, with an increasing number of people affected by coronavirus, the Beijing officials have has everyone returning to the city to go into quarantine for 14 days, and has also closed 70,000 cinemas across China.

China’s contribution towards the box office collection in movies is huge, hence the closing of this huge number of screens can take a huge toll on the collections of No Time To Die.

The film will be Daniel’s fifth and the last time as Agent 007, the in-famous secret agent created by novelist Ian Fleming decades ago.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film is slated to release on April 8 this year.

