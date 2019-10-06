Daniel Craig's No Time To Die Film Poster Unveiled on James Bond Day

What started as a novel series by an English Intelligence Officer has today become a massive film franchise. While the James Bond franchise now has numerous names and faces attached to it, it initially began as a novel series by Ian Fleming. The first film adaptation of his novels was Dr. No featuring Sean Connery as the face of Bond.

Even though it's been 57 years since James Bond's first appearance on the big screen on October 5, it has not been forgotten and the day of the first film's (Dr. No in 1962) release is celebrated as James Bond day every year. On the occasion of James Bond Day, the first poster of the 25th film of the franchise titled No Time to Die was released on twitter. The poster saw Daniel Craig reprise his iconic look as the British agent. He could also be seen wearing a tuxedo in the poster.

The film's name was recently revealed after previously being referred to as Bond 25. No Time to Die will mark Daniel Craig's fifth and last appearance as James Bond. Interestingly the film will also introduce actress Lashana Lynch into the franchise. Lynch will be taking up the mantle of Agent 007 following Craig's exit.

The idea of a woman taking up the Agent 007 title has been met with a lot of backlash by the public. That's not all. The film's production has also had its set of problems. Earlier Danny Boyle had been picked to direct the film. He later departed from the project due to creative differences. It was later revealed that this was because Boyle had wanted to change the conventional image of Bond in a few ways including his attitude around women in consideration of the #MeToo movement. However, the changing of Bond's image was not well met with the producers as a result of which walked off. Producer Barbara Broccoli later assured fans that Bond's attitude would be changed in No Time to Die in response to the #MeToo movement.

On the directorial front, Cary Joji Fukunaga was hired to direct No Time To Die. Apart from Daniel Craig and Lashana Lynch, the film also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, and Jeffrey Wright. It will also star Rami Malek as the antagonist. It is set to release in April 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.