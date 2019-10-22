Daniel Craig's No Time To Die Has Three Alternate Endings to Avoid Plot Leaks

No Time To Die, the new James Bond movie, has reportedly filmed three alternate endings to avoid plot details being linked. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga, who took over from Danny Boyle, is apparently the only one who knows which of the three finales will make it to the final cut. In fact, even the star of the film Daniel Craig is unaware about which ending will be used.

According to The Mirror, a Bond insider has revealed that everyone is in the dark about the ending with every detail being kept under secrecy.

The paper further reported that one scene that was filmed last week involved people being gassed on the dance floor, and another source claimed to that Bond could be killed off and replaced by a woman.

Another source even claimed that Bond apparently quit the secret service for a 'tranquil life in Jamaica', with Lashana Lynch being given the code 007.

However, according to a synopsis cited by The Mirror, his peace is short-lived when his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter turns up and he must embark on a journey to rescue a kidnapped scientist while on the trail of a mysterious baddie.

The twenty-fifth in the James Bond series, the film features Daniel Craig as MI6 agent James Bond for the fifth time. The film is based on an early draft by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade and also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux reprise their respective roles from previous films.

The film also stars Rami Malek, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch in pivotal roles.

