Daniel Craig's No Time To Die to Become First Hollywood Film to Get Gujrati-dub Release

India's love for films and cinema is well-known and while the COVID-19 pandemic might have affected the theatre business in the past year and a half, things are slowly going back to normal. Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre were among the first films to get a theatrical release after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Universal Pictures on Wednesday announce the 25th instalment of the popular James Bond Series -No Time To Die — will be released in India on September 30, one week ahead of its release in the USA.

However, the release timing is not the only thing that makes the film special for the Indian audience. According to Times of India, Daniel Craig-starrer No Time To Die will be the first Hollywood film to get a Gujarati-dub release. The dub version in Gujarati will be released simultaneously along with the English and Hindi versions.

The film's Gujarati trailer that was released last year featured British spy agent James Bond introducing himself to a security guard saying, "Naam Chhe Bond, James Bond."

There has been a lot of build up around the film's Gujarati version and many feel that the entry of a big player like Universal in the Gujarati film market is surely going to help the industry.

Sharing his take on the release on the James Bond franchise movie in Gujarati-dub version, award-winning Gujarati filmmaker Abhishek Shah said that the release of a Hollywood movie like No Time To Die in is surely going to help the Gujarati film industry, especially at a time when it as been affected by the pandemic.

However, there were also opinions of people who felt that not much should be expected from such moves. Another Gujarati filmmaker Vijaygiri Aba said that while the filmmakers are bringing Gujarati versions of the film, the urban audience is still going to go for the original English dub.

