Daniel Portman, Who Plays Podrick Payne in Game of Thrones, Reveals He was Groped by Fans

Actor Daniel Portman, who plays Podrick Payne on HBO's blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones—which is currently in its eighth and the final season—says he was groped by the fans of his character.Talking about his experience, Portman old Esquire, "I don't want to say (being groped) comes with the territory, but, you know, people are crazy about it. It's certainly not cool.”"What can you do, you know? Obviously tell them not to do it. It hasn't happened for a while. In this day and age you'd think that people would be able to separate reality from fiction," he said.Referring to one of the scenes from the season three in which his character sleeps with prostitutes, only to have payment refused, the actor added, "I've been grabbed by so many—like the amount of like older, older women who are very..."The final episode of Game of Thrones will air on May 19. Talking about the show’s much-anticipated end, Kit Harington—who plays Jon Show (aka Aegon Targaryen)—had earlier said, “I think a TV series that’s spanned eight-nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end. I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favourite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you.”(With News18 inputs)