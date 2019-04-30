Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Daniel Portman, Who Plays Podrick Payne in Game of Thrones, Reveals He was Groped by Fans

The final episode of Game of Thrones will air on May 19.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Daniel Portman, Who Plays Podrick Payne in Game of Thrones, Reveals He was Groped by Fans
Image: Instagram/Daniel Portman
Loading...
Actor Daniel Portman, who plays Podrick Payne on HBO's blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones—which is currently in its eighth and the final season—says he was groped by the fans of his character.

Talking about his experience, Portman old Esquire, "I don't want to say (being groped) comes with the territory, but, you know, people are crazy about it. It's certainly not cool.”

"What can you do, you know? Obviously tell them not to do it. It hasn't happened for a while. In this day and age you'd think that people would be able to separate reality from fiction," he said.

Referring to one of the scenes from the season three in which his character sleeps with prostitutes, only to have payment refused, the actor added, "I've been grabbed by so many—like the amount of like older, older women who are very..." 

The final episode of Game of Thrones will air on May 19. Talking about the show’s much-anticipated end, Kit Harington—who plays Jon Show (aka Aegon Targaryen)—had earlier said, “I think a TV series that’s spanned eight-nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end. I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favourite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you.”



(With News18 inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram