Daniel Radcliffe Describes Working with Sandra Bullock As ‘Pinch Yourself’ Moment

British actor Daniel Radcliffe’s latest film The Lost City is a comedy-action drama released in India last week. The movie directed by Aaron and Adam Nee also stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, with a guest appearance by Brad Pitt. Working with such a stellar ensemble of actors, Radcliffe shared his experience in a recent interview.

The 32-year-old actor told Empire, “Working with Sandy was a real “pinch yourself" moment, because I did grow up watching her, and have been a fan of hers for so long. So to actually get to be in a movie with her is still mind-blowing to me."

Radcliffe stars as the antagonist Abigail Fairfax in The Lost City, and told Empire that when he was reading the script he was aware that Sandra and Channing were the leads. The actor said that he was just reading the script and thinking that he wants to see this film even as an audience.

Advertisement

Talking about his favourite movie of Sandra, Radcliffe told Empire that he saw the 1994 film Speed relatively late in life, but described it as an “all-time great movie." The actor also listed some of his other Sandra favourites like Miss Congeniality, and While You Were Sleeping. Radcliffe also complimented Sandra as a professional saying that the actress has had an “incredible career."

However, after working with Sandra, Radcliffe said that watching her films now feels “weirder." Explaining his reason, the actor said that by watching her films he recognises that he has worked with the renowned actress whom he watched while growing up. Radcliffe also shared that the 57-year-old actress encouraged him to call her Sandy. However, when at home Radcliffe would talk about Sandra as Sandy, his friends would tease him saying, “Oh! Sandy, is it?" The actor admitted that calling Sandra Sandy did sound weird, but he acquiesces since she has asked him to.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.