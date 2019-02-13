Daniel Radcliffe is Positive Harry Potter Will Get a TV or Film Reboot

While shooting down rumours that he'll play Wolverine when Marvel recasts the role, following Hugh Jackman's exit, Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he's not opposed to joining another franchise, despite dedicating a large chunk of his career to the Harry Potter universe."Any project that the script is good for, I would be into," he told IGN while promoting his new comedy series Miracle Workers. "I can completely understand why some directors would be hesitant about putting me into a franchise because I have a lot of baggage from another franchise, so I can see why that would make people not want to do that necessarily. But I would be very happy to."While discussing how quickly characters such as Spider-Man and Batman are being recast now, as well as the rise of huge TV franchises like Amazon's Lord of the Rings adaptation, Radcliffe mused that a reboot of Harry Potter is almost inevitable - whether that means a TV show or new adaptations of JK Rowling's books at some point."I’m sure there will be some other version of it; I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I’m gonna see in my lifetime - we’ve already got a few more," he pointed out, since Jamie Parker and Gareth Reeves have already played the role on stage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."It will be interesting to see how long those films stay... it feels like there’s a sacredness around them at the moment, but that’ll go, the shine will wear off at some point," he laughed. "It’ll be interesting if they reboot them and just do the films again or do a series; I’m fascinated to watch."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.