Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Why He Wouldn't Watch 'Harry Potter' Play
Daniel Radcliffe says the reason he would not go and watch the Broadway play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" because rather than the act, audiences would look at him for his reaction.
Image Courtesy: Reuters Pictures
Daniel Radcliffe says the reason he would not go and watch the Broadway play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" because rather than the act, audiences would look at him for his reaction.
During his appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers", the 29-year-old actor said his decision was not based on the possibility that the play would throw him "into some existential crisis".
"I always give a really boring, terrible answer. I'm probably not going to see it, I don't have plans to. Not because I think it would throw me into some sort of existential crisis of like, 'Oh, is that what happened?'," he told Meyers.
Radcliffe said he believes it would not be a "relaxing" experience for him if he goes to watch the play.
"I feel like I would be being watched for my reaction. And maybe that is completely conceited and egotistical and people wouldn't care, but I do feel if I was just surrounded by 'Harry Potter' fans, it would be a little odd," he added.
Meyers then asked him if he considered going in disguise, to which Radcliffe said, "The thing about a disguise is that if it stops working, then you're just a dude who wore a disguise."
