Daniel Weber Trolls Sunny Leone for All Her ‘Help’ in a Funny Post

Locked up in our houses during the ongoing coronavirus spread, we all our trying to help our partners in doing household chores together. However, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber does not think the same, at least his pamphlets do not.







In a recent video shared by Daniel on his Instagram account, the sweet husband can be seen talking all things good about his wife. However, the pages in his hands come with a different message altogether.







“Just a quick update from Sunny and I!!! Hope your all safe and doing as well as we are,” read the caption.







In the video, Daniel can be heard saying that Sunny is really helpful, wakes up early and do all the chores on time, she gets ready within minutes and dresses up really beautiful, while showing off pages that say otherwise. The messages in the pages call the actress lazy and points her out for wearing pyjamas all day. It also says that her cooking skills are awful.











The video went viral soon, gathering around 41 thousand likes in a day. Netizens kept laughing in the comments section, pointing out the great concept.







Well, the lovebirds are indeed having some great time at home. The duo, along with their three kids, is excelling the quarantine period with some fun activities. Recently, Daniel shared a picture to show off his baking skills.







“I also bake!!! But to be honest they all came out so terrible and weirdly raw inside that I had to toss them!!! I hate following instructions!!!!” he captioned the picture.





