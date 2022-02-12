Comedian Danish Sait who plays anchor and mascot for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premiere League is back as Mr Nags. In a viral video, Sait who is known for his antics and fun interviews gate crashed the IPL 2022 Mega-Auction on Saturday, February 12, and gave the auction team his ‘valuable inputs’. The fun video also sees Mr Nags putting forward a demand for a pension scheme for himself citing his seniority and association with the team.

The quirky video shared by RCB on their official Twitter handle initiates with a frame showing standing a balcony where he mocks a call to skipper Virat Kohli and then asking if he should “take Kapil Dev as a fast bowler as his movie has been just released,” then we hear a call disconnecting sound before Mr Nigs says on call, “Virat, you want to be a captain.” He then breaks into the RCB’s team meeting where he says nasty things to coaches and management of the franchise.

Check the video below:

Mr. Nags gatecrashes RCB’s IPL Auction Meeting There’s no IPL Auction without Mr. Nags. He speaks to Virat first and then says some nasty things to say to the RCB coaches and the management ahead of the all important #IPLMegaAuction.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/7SL0PRAzN5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 12, 2022

“Mr. Nags gatecrashes RCB’s IPL Auction Meeting.There’s no IPL Auction without Mr. Nags. He speaks to Virat first and then says some nasty things to say to the RCB coaches and the management ahead of the all important #IPLMegaAuction," read the RCB’s post as they shared the video.

For the unversed, Danish Sait who plays the character of Mr Nags is popular for his antics, as well as fun interviews that are a regular feature on the RCB team’s social media handles during the IPL. Mr Nags RCB videos are extremely popular among cricket lovers.

Other than this, the 34-year-old comedian is one of the most sought-after TV presenters, an actor, YouTuber and a radio prankster.

Today marks the beginning of the IPL 2022 Mega Auctions in Bengaluru. The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

