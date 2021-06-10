Danish Sait Gets Hitched to Fiancée Anya Rangaswami

Kannada actor Danish Sait got hitched to fiancée Anya Rangaswami on Thursday in an intimate ceremony. The actor announced the jubilant news via social media. Giving a sneak peek into the lowkey wedding event followed by a registered wedding, the actor posted two photos on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Danish and Anya looked stunning as they shared a hug and heartiest laugh adorned in ethnic wear. Danish was seen clad in burgundy kurta pajama, while Anya looked gorgeous in traditional white and golden sari. In the second click, the duo is seen signing the forms at the marriage registrar’s office. While sharing the pictures, the actor informed his fans and colleagues from the industry that he has exchanged vows in the presence of a handful of close friends and family members due to the Covid-19 restrictions. The actor wished for blessings and love from his fans as he has embarked upon the new journey of love and togetherness.

As soon as the post surfaced, it was flooded with comments bearing best wishes and love. Pannaga Bharana, Raashii Khanna, Dev Paddikkal were among other celebrities who congratulated the couple while his fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Danish’s sister Kubbra Sait also shared the news on her timeline.

Danish got engaged to Anya in December last year. The actor shared the news on social media with a post stating greetings to one and all. Dedicating the post to then-girlfriend and now wife Anya, he thanked her for accepting his proposal to be a part of his life forever.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Pannaga Bharana’s French Biriyani. He will soon be seen working alongside Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri and Raj B Shetty in 777 Charlie, which is expected to release in theatres later this year. Anya works as a graphic designer in Mumbai.

