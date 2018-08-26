English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Danny Boyle Quit James Bond Film Over Refusing to Kill 007
Oscar-winner Boyle refused to kill off the secret agent, labelling the idea "ridiculous."
File - In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 1996 file photo, three of the actors who played James Bond, Timothy Dalton left, Roger Moore, center, and Pierce Brosnan, at a London cinema to celebrate the life of Albert R. 'Cubby' Broccoli, the American film producer behind seventeen Bond movies. In total, six actors have portrayed Bond officially. The film 'Spectre' with Daniel Craig as 007 is the 24th in the series. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Director Danny Boyle quit the James Bond franchise after he "refused to kill off Daniel Craig's 007 in spectacular finale to 25th film".
According to sources, Craig, who is said to be filming his final 007 movie, and producer Barbara Broccoli, are believed to have wanted the Bond to die in a "spectacular finale".
But Oscar-winner Boyle refused to kill off the secret agent, labelling the idea "ridiculous", reports thesun.co.uk.
A source said: "There were discussions about killing off Bond in dramatic fashion at the end. It would be a final hurrah for Daniel, and leave fans hanging. It would also leave it open for a twist in the next instalment - either Bond hadn't died or there could be a Doctor Who-esque regeneration with a new actor. There were clashes over budget and there's pandemonium among crew with people leaving the production left, right and centre. There are fears the film will be put back months and backroom staff are worried about where their next pay cheque is coming from."
It was announced this week that Boyle had quit over "creative differences".
Also Watch
According to sources, Craig, who is said to be filming his final 007 movie, and producer Barbara Broccoli, are believed to have wanted the Bond to die in a "spectacular finale".
But Oscar-winner Boyle refused to kill off the secret agent, labelling the idea "ridiculous", reports thesun.co.uk.
A source said: "There were discussions about killing off Bond in dramatic fashion at the end. It would be a final hurrah for Daniel, and leave fans hanging. It would also leave it open for a twist in the next instalment - either Bond hadn't died or there could be a Doctor Who-esque regeneration with a new actor. There were clashes over budget and there's pandemonium among crew with people leaving the production left, right and centre. There are fears the film will be put back months and backroom staff are worried about where their next pay cheque is coming from."
It was announced this week that Boyle had quit over "creative differences".
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bharat First Look: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Tease Us With a Modern Fairytale
- Tata Safari Storme GS800 for Indian Army with Matte Green Paint: 1500th Unit Rolled-Out
- Why 'The Big Bang Theory' is the Bible of Geekville and Sheldon Cooper the God
- Nora Fatehi Killed it in Dilbar, but I Still Like the Original Version More: Sushmita Sen
- Hima Das - From Dreaming of Airplanes to Flying into the Record Books
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...