Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Danny Boyle Says He's Done With 'Mainstream Franchise' Movies After Quitting Bond 25

The Oscar-winning filmmaker had in August last year dropped out of the project along with his frequent collaborator, screenwriter John Hodge, over "creative differences" with the producers.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Danny Boyle Says He's Done With 'Mainstream Franchise' Movies After Quitting Bond 25
Actor Daniel Craig as James Bond in one of the posters.
Loading...

Filmmaker Danny Boyle, who made headlines last year over his departure from Bond 25, says the key takeaway from the experience is the realisation that he is not "cut out" for franchise cinema.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker had in August last year dropped out of the project along with his frequent collaborator, screenwriter John Hodge, over "creative differences" with the producers.

Boyle was replaced by True Detective director Cary Joji Fukunaga on the film.

In an interview with Metro, the 62-year-old director said he will never take on a big studio franchise again.

"I learned my lesson that I am not cut out (for franchises) otherwise you're digging in the same hole. I am better not quite in the mainstream franchise movies, is the honest answer. I learned quite a lot about myself with Bond, I work in partnership with writers and I am not prepared to break it up," Boyle said.

"We were working very, very well, but they didn't go down that route with us, so we decided to part company. It would be unfair to say what it was because I don't know what Cary (Fukunaga) is going to do," he added.

Previously, Boyle had called his exit from the project a "great shame".

The filmmaker is currently promoting his upcoming musical comedy Yesterday. Inspired by The Beatles, the film, with a screenplay by Richard Curtis, is based on Jack Barth's story.

It features Indian origin actor Himesh Patel in the lead as Jack Malik alongside Lily James, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon.

Bond 25 will mark Craig's fifth outing as famed British spy following Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Oscar winner Rami Malek is taking on the role of the bad guy.

Actor Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw will also reprise their roles in the film.

French star Lea Seydoux, who played psychologist Madeleine Swann in Sam Mendes' Spectre, is also returning. The film will release on April 3, 2020 in the UK.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram