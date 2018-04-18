GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Danny Boyle's Yet Untitled Comedy to Release in 2019

The 61-year-old, who has been linked with helming the new James Bond movie, is teaming up with actors like Lily James, Himesh Patel, and Kate McKinnon on the project, which is based on a script by Richard Curtis.

IANS

Updated:April 18, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Danny Boyle's Yet Untitled Comedy to Release in 2019
Image: Reuters

Los Angeles: Director Danny Boyle's new yet untitled comedy movie has been slated to release on September 13, 2019.

The 61-year-old, who has been linked with helming the new James Bond movie, is teaming up with actors like Lily James, Himesh Patel, and Kate McKinnon on the project, which is based on a script by Richard Curtis, reported variety.com.

Boyle, who has directed hits like "Trainspotting" and "Slumdog Millionaire", and Curtis will also serve as producers.

Plot details of the new project are being kept under wraps for the time being, but it has been confirmed that the movie will be music-themed and set in the 1960s and 1970s.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Recommended For You