Danny Boyle's Yet Untitled Comedy to Release in 2019

Los Angeles: Director Danny Boyle's new yet untitled comedy movie has been slated to release on September 13, 2019.The 61-year-old, who has been linked with helming the new James Bond movie, is teaming up with actors like Lily James, Himesh Patel, and Kate McKinnon on the project, which is based on a script by Richard Curtis, reported variety.com.Boyle, who has directed hits like "Trainspotting" and "Slumdog Millionaire", and Curtis will also serve as producers.Plot details of the new project are being kept under wraps for the time being, but it has been confirmed that the movie will be music-themed and set in the 1960s and 1970s.