Danny Denzongpa's Ripped Body at 73 in Viral Pics from Actor Ranjeet's Party Wows Internet

The original Bollywood villains, Danny Denzongpa, Ranjeet Goli, and Akbar Khan had a fun reunion in Mumbai recently. A video shared on Instagram by Ranjeet shows the three actors, renowned for their portrayal of villains in Bollywood movies, reuniting in Juhu. The one-minute-11-second video shows the actors sitting together on a bench and chatting with each other. Danny can be seen trying to excuse himself from the conversation as he gets up saying, ‘I am going to get a drink.’ Akbar stops him and Ranjeet’s daughter, Divyanka Bedi, asks them, ‘Life lessons for your children, guys’ from behind the camera.

Akbar channels his news anchor persona and acts like he was holding a mic for Ranjeet and says, ‘Mic is on sir. We want a couple of bytes from you. You have an inimitable style. You have to express the chemistry that we enjoy.’ That is when Ranjeet reminds Akbar that they are being asked to share advice for their kids. The 75-year-old actor then points towards Danny and Akbar and says that they have a son and a daughter each. ‘I also have a son and a daughter. What advice? Sir, I am your friend. You know your life, you know what you want to be. Whatever you want, what is best for you. You have grown up. You have been brought up enough. That you can decide, take decisions and all that. I have no hassles.’

Listening to Ranjeet’s wise words, Danny says, ‘So finally Goli has matured.’ Echoing Danny’s words, Akbar said, ‘Finally Goli the great matured and he is driving sense into you kids and I concur and accept everything he has told you.’

Commenting on the video, actor Vindu Singh, son of veteran Punjabi actor Dara Singh wrote, ‘Finally goli chacha has matured.’ Danny’s son and actor Rinzing Denzongpa along with Tiger Shroff also commented on the post with a series of red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, fans were left awestruck seeing Danny Denzongpa’s fit look even at the age of 73. One of the users commented: ‘Aging like a fine wine.’

