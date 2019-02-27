English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Danny Denzongpa's Son Rinzing to Make Bollywood Debut Opposite K3G's Poo Aka Malvika Raaj
Veteran actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing Denzongpa is all set to make his Bollywood debut with an action-thriller titled 'Squad'.
Rinzing Denzongpa poses with Tiger Shroff. (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Loading...
Veteran actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing Denzongpa is all set to make his Bollywood debut with an action-thriller titled Squad. The film is being helmed by Jyoti Kapur Das and will see Rinzing opposite debutante Malvika Raaj as the female lead.
Malvika, who is the niece of veteran actor Anita Raaj, is best known for playing young Pooja aka Poo in Karan Johar's 2001 directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Interestingly, Rinzing and Malvika have known each other since childhood.
Talking about her role in Squad, Malvika said that she'd be seen as a sniper named Aria, who has an amazing knowledge about weapons.
"There’s a lot of action and a little bit of romance with Rinzing. We were in the same school and grew up in the same social circle. When we were young, we even attended each other’s birthday parties so now sharing the screen with him is going to be a lot of fun," Malvika told Mumbai Mirror.
Squad will go on floors in the month of April this year and the shoot will kickstart in Mumbai. The film is being produced by Nilesh Sahay.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Malvika, who is the niece of veteran actor Anita Raaj, is best known for playing young Pooja aka Poo in Karan Johar's 2001 directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Interestingly, Rinzing and Malvika have known each other since childhood.
Talking about her role in Squad, Malvika said that she'd be seen as a sniper named Aria, who has an amazing knowledge about weapons.
"There’s a lot of action and a little bit of romance with Rinzing. We were in the same school and grew up in the same social circle. When we were young, we even attended each other’s birthday parties so now sharing the screen with him is going to be a lot of fun," Malvika told Mumbai Mirror.
Squad will go on floors in the month of April this year and the shoot will kickstart in Mumbai. The film is being produced by Nilesh Sahay.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Despacito Becomes Most Watched Video on YouTube, Has Record-Smashing Six Billion Views
- Imran Khan's Party Takes a Jibe at India After Surgical Strike 2.0 With 'Side Effects of Bollywood'
- Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Compared to 'Brangelina' by One of Their Co-stars from 'A Star Is Born'
- Avengers Endgame: Kevin Feige Explains Why the Title of the Infinity War Sequel Was a 'Spoiler'
- Zomato Realizes it Has a ‘Solicitation’ Problem, And Has Decided to Take Action
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results