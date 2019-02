Danny Denzongpa's Son Rinzing to Make Bollywood Debut Opposite K3G's Poo Aka Malvika Raaj

Veteran actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing Denzongpa is all set to make his Bollywood debut with an action-thriller titled Squad. The film is being helmed by Jyoti Kapur Das and will see Rinzing opposite debutante Malvika Raaj as the female lead.Malvika, who is the niece of veteran actor Anita Raaj, is best known for playing young Pooja aka Poo in Karan Johar's 2001 directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Interestingly, Rinzing and Malvika have known each other since childhood.Talking about her role in Squad, Malvika said that she'd be seen as a sniper named Aria, who has an amazing knowledge about weapons."There’s a lot of action and a little bit of romance with Rinzing. We were in the same school and grew up in the same social circle. When we were young, we even attended each other’s birthday parties so now sharing the screen with him is going to be a lot of fun," Malvika told Mumbai Mirror.Squad will go on floors in the month of April this year and the shoot will kickstart in Mumbai. The film is being produced by Nilesh Sahay.Follow @News18Movies for more