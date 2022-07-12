Dara Singh Death Anniversary: Top 5 Movies of the Legendary Actor and ‘Rustam-e-Hind’

DARA SINGH DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Legendary wrestler and actor Dara Singh needs no new introduction. Very well known for his famous character of Lord Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, Dara Singh became a household name in the country with his impeccable performance in the much-loved TV series of 1987.

Despite having a huge list of Bollywood films to his credit, very less people know that he started his career as a stunt actor, and played the lead role after many years in the 1962 movie King Kong. Apart from being a great wrestler and an actor, Dara Singh was the first sportsman to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

While the younger crowd knows him through his work in movies like Kal Ho Na Ho and Jab We Met, Dara Singh is well known for winning the title of Rustam-e-Hind. On his tenth death anniversary let’s dive deep into his renowned work:

Jab We Met

Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met featured Dara Singh playing the character of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s grandfather. Release in 2007, this movie was Dara Singh’s last appearance in a Bollywood film, as the veteran actor passed away on July 12, 2012, after a long illness. Dara Sigh’s last scene with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena is one of the most iconic parts of the film. Kal Ho Naa Ho

In this Nikkhil Advani directorial, the late actor played the character of Shah Rukh Khan’s neighbour Mr. Chaddha. His subtle comic role, who has a fondness for Preity Zinta’s grandmother, lively comedy and fun moments in the film won the hearts of many. Dillagi

Directed by Sunny Deol, who also plays one of the lead roles in the 1999 movie, Dillagi shows Dara Singh playing the character of Sunny and Bobby Deol’s father. Dara Singh’s character was very lively in the romantic film, which also featured Urmila Matondkar in the titular role, while late actress Reema Lagoo played the character of Urmila’s mother. Mard

Released in 1985, Mard is counted among Amitabh Bachchan’s most famous works. In Manmohan Desai’s directorial, Dara Singh played Amitabh Bachchan’s father in the film. And it won’t be wrong to say that his famous dialogue “Mard ko dard nahin hota” has truly become immortal. Mera Naam Joker

Raj Kapoor’s 1970 directorial is counted among one the iconic movies in the Hindi film industry. In this romantic drama film, Dara Singh played the character of a smart ring master Sher Singh.

