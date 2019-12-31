Darbar Director AR Murugadoss Wanted to do Chandramukhi Spin-off with Rajinikanth

Ace director AR Murugadoss, who is working on his upcoming project Darbar starring Rajinikanth, has revealed that he had initially planned to work on a sequel of Chandramukhi with the Southern superstar. The film, which will see Rajinikanth’s playing a police officer after 25 years, is slated to hit the screens during Pongal in January.

During an interaction, Murugadoss told Cinema Express, "I initially told Rajini sir the idea of a spin-off film, based on his characters in Chandramukhi - Dr Saravanan and Vettaiyan. That film was set in a different universe with stories of these two iconic characters running in parallel. Superstar was very excited about the logline, and asked me to work on it."

Murugadoss went on to add that the idea was dropped eventually when he realised the technical difficulties that could come his way while getting the rights of the film from Siva Productions, the makers of Chandramukhi.

Chandramukhi is a Tamil horror-comedy directed by P. Vasu. The movie starred Rajinikanth in double roles as Vettaiyan and Saravanan.

At the audio launch of ‘Darbar’, Rajinikanth had opened up on teaming up with Murugadoss for the first time. "We couldn't think about anyone else but AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. I loved his ‘Ramana‘ and ‘Ghajini'. I had wanted to work with him for long. When ‘Kabali' and 'Kaala' were being made, he showed interest in a police officer story."

Currently, Rajinikanth is shooting with director Siva for his untitled family drama. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena in key roles.

