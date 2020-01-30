Darbar Distributors Try to Meet Rajinikanth as They Incur Losses
Distributors in Chennai are currently trying to meet actor Rajinikanth as they try to deal with the losses incurred following the release of his latest film Darbar.
Rajinikanth in a still from the film Darbar.
Distributors in Chennai are currently trying to meet actor Rajinikanth as they try to deal with the losses incurred following the release of his latest film Darbar.
The distributors initially approached the Rajini Makkal Mandram office at Ragavendra Hall. They could not meet anybody as the concerned officials were not present. They also visited Rajinikanth’s residence in Poes Garden but they could not meet the actor either.
Kaliappan, a distributor from Chengalpet district told News 18, "We are currently weighing all the options. We will have a meeting to discuss the loss incurred for each of the distributors and in that meeting, we will chart out our next course of action.”
The distributors say they had approached Lyca Production for help.
“We approached Lyca Productions. They said they too have incurred a loss and therefore they won’t be able to do much. Since the movie failed at box office, we are suffering,” Kaliappan said.
The distributor added that they have incurred a loss of 30% of the total money they have invested in Darbar.
The movie was released worldwide on January 9. With a budget of over Rs 200 crores, the film has collected Rs 192 crores globally, including Rs 33 crores from screens abroad.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Badminton Veteran Jwala Gutta Posts Cryptic Tweet After Saina Nehwal Joins BJP
- Rahul Gandhi Comes out in Support of Kunal Kamra After He Gets Banned by Airlines
- Biggest Credit Card And Debit Card Breach Ever Puts Details of 30 Million up For Sale
- Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals HIGHLIGHTS: Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer in Straight Sets to Book Spot in Final
- Woman Thanks Dog for Destroying Her Passport to Wuhan Right before Coronavirus Outbreak