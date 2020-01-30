Take the pledge to vote

Darbar Distributors Try to Meet Rajinikanth as They Incur Losses

Distributors in Chennai are currently trying to meet actor Rajinikanth as they try to deal with the losses incurred following the release of his latest film Darbar.

News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2020, 5:48 PM IST
Darbar Distributors Try to Meet Rajinikanth as They Incur Losses
Rajinikanth in a still from the film Darbar.

Distributors in Chennai are currently trying to meet actor Rajinikanth as they try to deal with the losses incurred following the release of his latest film Darbar.

The distributors initially approached the Rajini Makkal Mandram office at Ragavendra Hall. They could not meet anybody as the concerned officials were not present. They also visited Rajinikanth’s residence in Poes Garden but they could not meet the actor either.

Kaliappan, a distributor from Chengalpet district told News 18, "We are currently weighing all the options. We will have a meeting to discuss the loss incurred for each of the distributors and in that meeting, we will chart out our next course of action.”

The distributors say they had approached Lyca Production for help.

“We approached Lyca Productions. They said they too have incurred a loss and therefore they won’t be able to do much. Since the movie failed at box office, we are suffering,” Kaliappan said.

The distributor added that they have incurred a loss of 30% of the total money they have invested in Darbar.

The movie was released worldwide on January 9. With a budget of over Rs 200 crores, the film has collected Rs 192 crores globally, including Rs 33 crores from screens abroad.

