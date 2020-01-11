Darbar to Remove 2 Dialogues Referring to VK Sasikala
There are 2 dialogues in 'Darbar' that indirectly make a reference to VK Sasikala. Lyca Productions have assured that starting tomorrow, the dialogues will be removed.
Rajinikanth in a still from the film Darbar.
One day after the release of Superstar Rajinikanth’s film Darbar, the team removes two dialogues that indirectly make a reference to VK Sasikala. Producer of the film Lyca maintains that the prison dialogues are pure entertainment and not intended to hurt any individual.
Lyca Productions has taken to twitter and said: “In our Darbar film, particular words and dialogues have references to prisoners or inmates going out of jail or prison during their imprisonment term was only included with an intention of providing an entertainment to the audience and it is not intended to refer any specific individual or to offend anyone. However, since some of those particular words seem to have hurt some people, we have hereby decided to remove the same from the film.”
#DARBAR @rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss #Nayanthara @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad #Santhanam @SunielVShetty #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarRunningSuccessfully 💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zj6Mcwsxu3— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) January 10, 2020
In the film, there is a dialogue that talks about inmates not having using mobile phones in prison but also ‘stepping out to shopping malls’ and add to that there is another scene that states that a ‘South Indian leader stepping out of prison with a shopping bag went viral’.
Sasikala’s Lawyer N Raja Senthur Pandian told News 18: “We did not want to start a controversy. It was only when the AIADMK Minister highlighted the dialogue and welcomed it, we decided to requested the producer to remove the prison dialogues. We made it clear that if the dialogues are removed, we will take the legal route. Lyca assured that starting tomorrow, the dialogues will be removed.”
A CCTV footage of VK Sasikala reportedly flouting prison norms by stepping out of the prison carrying a bag was released by ex-DIG of prisons D Roopa.
