Darbar Twitter Review: Fans Call Rajinikanth's Film Perfect Family Entertainer

Release of Rajnikanth's film in no less than a festival for the actor's fans. From pouring milk over huge hoardings to queuing in the wee hours outside every theatre in the state for the first day first show, fans get Rajini-fied.

Fans of the actor from all over the world have anxiously been waiting for the release of Darbar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the cast of the film also includes Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Thambi Ramaiyah and Yogi Babu. As Darbar hits theaters today, his fan clubs have not only erected massive cut-outs outside cinema halls but are also turning up in large numbers to watch the film.

Hashtags related to the film-- #Rajinikanth, #Darbar, #DarbarReview and #DarbarFDFS have become one of the top trends on social media. According to the audience review received so far, Rajinikanth's cop avatar is a hit and the film is touted as a 'perfect family entertainer'.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Darbar is the film that every Thalaivar fan was eagerly waiting for so many years," whereas another fan compared it to his recent film Petta and stated that Darbar is better than the former. "Darbar is two or three times better than Petta. Petta was strictly for Rajini fans. Darbar is a complete package for Fans, family audience and neutrals !! Will be a treat for action movie lovers! AR Murugadoss has delivered a pakka mass blockbuster movie," a fan tweeted.

#DarbarReview - Entertaining 1st Half - cocktail mix of action, comedy laced love pursuit of @rajinikanth. Intelligent twists leading to a good interval bangPlot thickens w/ intro of @SunielVShetty in the 2nd half@anirudhofficial ensures there is no dull/quiet moment #Darbar pic.twitter.com/ZR8rDUYgOV — MovieCrow (@MovieCrow) January 9, 2020

RAJINIFIED THRILLER ! Darbar is the film that every Thalaivar fan was eagerly waiting for so many years. ARM strikes Gold. The King rules every scene THALAIVAR CHUMMA KIZHICHI IRUKAARU ! Extraordinary film#DARBARFDFS #DarbarReview #DarbarThiruvizha #Darbar #DarbarPongal — Kousik Karthikeyan (@kousik23) January 8, 2020

Darbar is two or three times better than Petta👍Petta was strictly for Rajini fansDarbar is a complete package for Fans, family audience and neutrals !!Will be a treat for action movie lovers !!!@ARMurugadoss has delivered a pakka mass blockbuster movie 🔥#DarbarReview pic.twitter.com/Dwm51NpXik — ரௌடி (@Rowdy_3_) January 9, 2020

#DarbarReviewOne word :- M-A-S-T-E-R-P-I-E-C-E#Thalaivar Nailed it.BGM is awesomeThriller is outstanding and "Asli mein villain hu beta ye kaisa laga" is the life of movie.#Rajinikanth sir acting is on top level ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌠 /5#DarbarThiruvizha #Darbar #DarbarFDFS pic.twitter.com/ki2Isi4n6G — Mahesh Babu fan (@Khushal_Offl) January 9, 2020

Rajinikanth plays a police officer in the film, whereas, Suniel Shetty plays the villain, who is on a mission to prove that they are 'cowards'.

Darbar clashes at the box office with Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.