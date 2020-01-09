Take the pledge to vote

Darbar Twitter Review: Fans Call Rajinikanth's Film Perfect Family Entertainer

Darbar fan review: According to the audience review received so far, Rajinikanth's cop avatar is a hit and the film is touted as a 'perfect family entertainer'.

News18.com

January 9, 2020
Darbar Twitter Review: Fans Call Rajinikanth's Film Perfect Family Entertainer
Rajinikanth in a still from the film Darbar.

Release of Rajnikanth's film in no less than a festival for the actor's fans. From pouring milk over huge hoardings to queuing in the wee hours outside every theatre in the state for the first day first show, fans get Rajini-fied.

Fans of the actor from all over the world have anxiously been waiting for the release of Darbar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the cast of the film also includes Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Thambi Ramaiyah and Yogi Babu. As Darbar hits theaters today, his fan clubs have not only erected massive cut-outs outside cinema halls but are also turning up in large numbers to watch the film.

Hashtags related to the film-- #Rajinikanth, #Darbar, #DarbarReview and #DarbarFDFS have become one of the top trends on social media. According to the audience review received so far, Rajinikanth's cop avatar is a hit and the film is touted as a 'perfect family entertainer'.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Darbar is the film that every Thalaivar fan was eagerly waiting for so many years," whereas another fan compared it to his recent film Petta and stated that Darbar is better than the former. "Darbar is two or three times better than Petta. Petta was strictly for Rajini fans. Darbar is a complete package for Fans, family audience and neutrals !! Will be a treat for action movie lovers! AR Murugadoss has delivered a pakka mass blockbuster movie," a fan tweeted.

Rajinikanth plays a police officer in the film, whereas, Suniel Shetty plays the villain, who is on a mission to prove that they are 'cowards'.

Darbar clashes at the box office with Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.

