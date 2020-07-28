Daredevil Actor Accuses Marvel Boss of Racism, Says 'Was Told Nobody Cares About Chinese, Asian People’

Daredevil alum Peter Shinkoda has claimed that his and another actor's storylines on the show were cut short as former Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb thought nobody cares about Asian characters.

The actor, who played the Hand leader Nobu Yoshioka in Daredevil and The Defenders, made the allegations at a roundtable discussion during the virtual #SaveDaredevil Con on Sunday.

Addressing the panel, Shinkoda talked about how there was a story about Nobu in the works that looked deeper into his relationship with Madame Gao (Wai Ching Ho) but it was scrapped.

"Jeph Loeb told the writers' room not to write for Nobu and Gao -- and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners -- that nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people," Shinkoda said during the Zoom live stream.

"There were three previous Marvel movies, a trilogy called 'Blade' that was made where Wesley Snipes kills 200 Asians in each movie. 'Nobody gives a s---, so don't write about Nobu and Gao'. So they were forced to put their storyline down and drop it," he added.

Nobu appeared in the first two seasons of Daredevil as a member of the Hand, a super-villain organisation. Shinkonda said many writers told him that they regretted dropping the idea to explore Nobu's journey to America under the guise of a medical procedure to help Gao and the Hand carry out their Black Sky plans.

"All that backstory was dropped. The writers told me they regret it and they were reluctant to do it because they were stoked about including that in the storyline but they were prevented so I had to concoct this other storyline and rock that material I was given," he said.

Loeb has also served as executive producer on Marvel shows Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Legion, Jessica Jones and Runaways.