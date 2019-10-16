Take the pledge to vote

Daredevil Actor Vincent D'Onofrio Addresses The Batman Casting Rumours

After exchanging tweets with Matt Reeves, Vincent D'Onofrio was speculated to be a potential character for the new Batman film.

October 16, 2019
Picture Courtesy: Vincent D'Onofrio Instagram/ vincentdonofrio
As Matt Reeves' The Batman draws closer to its starting line, fans have been palpitating with excitement. One of the reasons for this is that Matt Reeves has promised a classic noir-style detective focussed film. He has stated that it will be a film unlike seen before and would go back to focus on the basics of Batman.

Currently, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, and Jeffery Wright have been confirmed as as part of the cast. Jonah Hill is being considered for a role but is yet to be confirmed. Now another name is doing the rounds. Vincent D'Onofrio, on Tuesday, tweeted a "Hi" to Matt Reeves who responded soon. This led to fans wondering whether this was a hint by the actor that he too was being cast into Reeves' latest project.

Unfortunately, D'Onofrio has squashed these rumors stating that he is close friends with Matt Reeves and that there was no other purpose behind the tweets between them.

The speculation among fans was that Vincent D'Onrfrio was being cast as Carmine Falcone, head of a crime family. The character was originally created to resemble the behavior and nuances of Marlon Brando's Don Vito Corleone. In film, Tom Wilkinson was last seen playing the role in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins.

Matt Reeves' The Batman is scheduled to begin shooting early next year. It is expected to release on June 25, 2021. The film's main cast includes Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

