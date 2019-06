Dark Phoenix Director Thinks Tom Hardy or Richard Madden Could Replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

After 17 years of playing Wolverine, Hugh Jackman decided to say goodbye to the most famous role of his career for good, making Logan his final outing as the Adamantium X-Man. With the Sophie Turner starrer Dark Phoenix releasing this month, the current era of X-Men movies is coming to an end.It looks like Marvel would like to reboot the series with a new cast and crew. There has been speculation around several names that could replace Jackman as Logan, and now there are talks that The Dark Knight Rises villain Tom Hardy is in the running for the role.While talking about who could possibly play Logan in the future mutant movies, Dark Phoenix's director Simon Kinberg said he cannot imagine anybody but Jackman to play such an iconic character. But he also said that "actors who are just really interesting, and that I'd love to work with, Tom Hardy comes to mind; Richard Madden I think is a great actor."Hardy plays Eddie Brock in Venom and it is unlikely that Marvel will cast him as Wolverine. Game of Thrones star Richard Madden also has a great chance to debut in an MCU movie since he is not going to play the role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman movie.No sooner than Kinberg aired his opinions on possible replacements, fans quickly started imagining Hardy as Wolverine. Here's what one fan thought he'd look like:Kinberg also understands that these are pretty large shoes to fill and there would be huge expectations from anyone who tries to play Wolverine, reported comiccook.com . "One of the things that was so great about Hugh is that he was an unknown actor. He was a musical theatre actor from Australia that no one really knew. So I think if ever there was going to be a new Wolverine, I think the best place to look would be to discover somebody new."