Dark Phoenix Drops First Explosive Trailer with Sophie Turner; Watch Here
The story of the Phoenix previously featured in the 2006 film X-Men: The Last Stand, directed by Brett Ratner and co-written by Simon Kinberg and Zak Penn.
The trailer for Dark Phoenix premiered during The Late Late Show with James Corden, on Wednesday, September 26. The movie's star, Sophie Turner -- a guest on the show -- shared the first action-packed scenes from the upcoming movie with fans.
The trailer came as something of a surprise, especially since the movie's release has been pushed back from November to February 2019, making fans even keener to catch a first glimpse at the film. Directed by Simon Kinberg, the movie reunites the stars of the X-Men saga, with James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Alexandra Shipp, Tye Sheridan and Kodi Smit-McPhee on the cast. Jessica Chastain joins the franchise as a baddie called Smith, while Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner is signed up to play the lead character, Jean Grey, aka Phoenix.
Dark Phoenix tells the story of Jean Grey, a mutant with telepathic and telekinetic powers. With X-Men elevated to national hero status some 10 years after the events of X-Men: Apocalypse, an emboldened Professor Charles Xavier sends the team on a mission into space. Their spaceship, the X-Jet, is hit by solar flares that awaken a previously-dormant power in Jean Grey.
The film is slated for release February 14, 2019, in US theaters. Check out the trailer below:
