Dark Phoenix Trailer: Sophie Turner's Jean Grey is Torn Between X-Men and New Powers

The X-Men face their worst nightmare. Jean Grey, one of their own and most trusted companions and team member, has turned into a fearsome foe and they don't know how to control her.

Updated:February 28, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
20th Century Fox has released the new trailer of X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The old school Jean Grey we knew was calm, mature and the peacemaker. But tables have turned, as Sophie Turner helms the titular role. The mutant with telepathic and telekinetic powers has become fiercer and uncontrollable.

In the new trailer, the X-Men face their worst nightmare. Jean Grey, one of their own and most trusted companions and team member, has turned into a fearsome foe and they don't know how to control her.

In the two-and-a-half minutes clip, we learn that a space rescue mission goes wrong where Jean experiences a near-death experience but somehow survives it when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. The mystifying force that has entered her body makes Jean indomitable, but also unstable.

Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiralling out of control and hurting the ones she has loved most, she begins to unthread the very fabric that has held the X-Men together since their inception.

Adding to the trouble, aliens are invading the planet who wish to weaponise the force and rule the galaxy.

In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men have two missions. Firstly, saving Jean and their breaking family, and secondly, combat the aliens trying to evade the planet and galaxy by weaponising Jean. Torn in between her friends and her new powers, Sophie Turner as Jean Grey is going to have a tough summer.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, X-Men Movies wrote, "This summer, the world will go dark. Watch the new trailer for #DarkPhoenix, in theaters June 7."



