Dark Season 3 Trailer: Netflix Series Promises Familiar Time Travel Storyline with Creepy-looking Characters

The trailer of the third and final season of Dark, the award-winning German series, is out now. Created by Baran Bo Odar Jantje Friese, the show is a mind-bending tale of a quaint town Winden, which gets rocked by a series of mysterious disappearances. The show has had two critically acclaimed seasons, and the third will be its swan-song.

The new trailer gives a slice of explanation to the extremely confusing season 2 cliffhanger. The show's protagonist Jonas Kahnwald fails to prevent the apocalypse in Winden, but is saved at the last moment by Martha Nielsen from a seemingly parallel universe.

Now, the Dark S3 trailer reveals that Martha is the protagonist of the parallel universe, where she goes through the same twisted series of events in her world as Jonas. She also wears the familiar yellow jacket in her version of events. In the new season, Jonas and Martha will together search for the source of all the events that unfolded in their world. The line "The beginning is the end" also appears in the trailer hinting that the show might end where it began, with Michael Kahnwald.

Check out Dark S3 trailer below:

IT'S TIME.

The DARK season 3 trailer is here!#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/MSyss7AuKW — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 12, 2020

Dark season 3 will stream on Netflix from June 27, 2020. It stars Louis Hoffman, Lisa Vicari, Maja Schone, Oliver Masucci, Andreas Pietschmann, Karoline Eichhorn, among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more