Dark Season 3 Trailer Released, Series Arrives On Netflix On June 27

The trailer of the third season of German show Dark has been released by Netflix. The show will be available on the streaming platform on June 27, which is also mentioned as the ‘Day of the apocalypse’ in the show.

The 1 minute and 19 seconds long clip also has the iconic dialogue, “The end is the beginning and the beginning is the end”. The teaser ends with the line, “The Last Cycle Begins and The Last Cycle Ends”.

Till now, the trailer has been viewed more than 2.5 lakh times and has been liked by over 31,000 users.

The Netflix India’s Twitter handle too shared the trailer of Dark. “The end is the beginning. Tick, tock. Tock, tick,” read the caption of the post.

In another tweet, Netflix has nudged Dark’s fans by sharing a glimpse from the previous season wherein the date of release of Season 3 was revealed.

In the photo, one can see “June 27, 2020. Beginning of the last cycle” written in German on a paper. The graphic has been captioned, “Still thinking about how DARK announced the date for Season 3 in Season 2 itself.”

The German science-fiction thriller series has been co-created Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The series made its debut on Netflix in December 2017 and its second season was released June 21, 2019.

