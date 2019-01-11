Dark Time in My Life: Post Sexual Harassment Allegations on R Kelly, Lady Gaga Apologises for Working with Him

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019

Back in 2013, Lady Gaga was fiercely criticised for collaborating with R&B artiste R Kelly. A recently released documentary titled Surviving R Kelly brought back the attention to Kelly's controversial history and allegations of sexual harassment by multiple women.Surviving R Kelly chronicles the accusations of abuse and paedophilia against the singer, however, Kelly has denied all the allegations. It was reported that Gaga declined to talk about the singer for the documentary following which the actor-singer had to face extensive criticism on social media.Gaga, who has been vocal about her support for victims of sexual abuse, posted a lengthy statement on Twitter apologising for her collaboration with the singer, 'poor judgement' and for 'not speaking out sooner'.Breaking her silence on the same singer-actor Gaga affirmed that she stands by the victims who have come forward with their stories of harassment."I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously," the singer said.The two came together in 2013 for a song titled Do What U Want (With My Body). She said her collaboration with Kelly happened at a 'dark time in my life'. "My intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn't processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life. The song is called 'Do What U Want (With My Body)', I think it's clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time," Gaga added.Elaborating about the tough time she had to go through, she continued, "If I could go back and have a talk with my younger self I'd tell her to go through the therapy I have since then, so that I could understand the confused post-traumatic state that I was in - or if therapy was not available to me or anyone in my situation - to seek help, and speak as openly and honestly as possible about what we've been through."Vowing to not work with Kelly again and said she wants to "remove this song off of iTunes and other streaming platforms".Concluding the statement Gaga apologised once again for her "poor judgment" and for "not speaking out sooner".