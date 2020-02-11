Delhi result tally
Dark Times Lie Ahead of Mahira in 'Kundali Bhagya', Watch Promo
Mahira is shown to be calling up Karan, when one of the kidnappers knock the phone out of her hand and slap her unconscious.
Kundali Bhagya poster
Kundali Bhagya is a prime time daily soap that is reigning over the hearts of people. In the last episode of the show, we see that Sherlyn finds out that her plan has been exposed and Sarla has refused to hire her lawyer.
She gets angry and slaps the lawyer before going back to the court. The truck driver also comes and meets Sherlyn. He asks her to give him the money she promised, failing to pay which, he will testify against her at the court. Preeta, meanwhile, gets a new lawyer, who isn’t aware about the case.
He is given one hour by the court to catch up on everything. Karan goes to meet Preeta later and assures her that everything will be sorted soon.
Preeta also gives Karan assurance that she believed in him and his ability of getting her out in no time. She then enquires Karan how he convinced Mahira to change her statement and defend her at the last moment.
Many questions will be answered in Tuesday’s episode of Kundali Bhagya as in the promo of the upcoming episode; Karan and Preeta are shown to be talking about Mahira.
Here is the promo posted on Zee TV’s Instagram page.
Karan tells Preeta that even if she trusts him again, he will have to marry Mahira, this comment upsets Preeta. Sarla, on the other hand, is worried as both Karan and Mahira are not present at the court. She ponders if they will miss the hearing. Mahira is shown to be calling up Karan, when one of the kidnappers knock the phone out of her hand and slap her. Karan hears everything as he was on the line. It will be interesting to watch what happens after this.
Kundali Bhagya is broadcast daily on Zee TV and Zee Anmol and can be watched online through Zee 5 app.
