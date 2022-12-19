Darling Krishna’s ‘Golden Opportunity’ For New Talents To Star In Kousalya Supraja Rama

After kick starting his career in the Kannada film industry as an assistant director, Darling Krishna donned the director’s hat for the popular 2020 film Love Mocktail, and its sequel, which was released this year. In addition to directing and producing, he also played the protagonist, Aadhi, in both films. After establishing a distinct name for himself in Sandalwood, as a renowned actor, as well as filmmaker, with the Love Mocktail film franchise, Krishna joined forces with Love 360 director Shashank for his upcoming project, titled Kousalya Supraja Rama.

Now, the 37-year-old has offered a “golden opportunity” for new talents to star in Kousalya Supraja Rama by announcing a casting call for the film. On Sunday, December 18, Darling Krishna posted the announcement on Instagram by listing some of the characteristics that the actors must possess to be a part of the film’s cast. He revealed that the makers are looking for slim, brown-skinned boys and chubby, wheatish-skinned boys of 6, 9 to 10 years and 16 to 18 years of age.

They are also in pursuit of a male actor, with a fair complexion and medium height, between the age of 20 to 22 years, as well as a slim female actor, with a fair complexion, between the same age group. “A golden opportunity for new talents to act in the movie #KousalyaSuprajaRama,” read the caption of his Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRhq9LvoMj/

Kousalya Supraja Rama is touted to be a romantic family drama. Darling Krishna previously shed some light on the Kannada film in an interview with Cinema Express. Speaking about his decision to sign the film, he said, “From my end, I always have my focus on the script, and I wanted to be part of a project that caters to the family audience. I felt it was the right script and director to go with.”

“Every film will have a love story, but family elements always add emotions, and this is one such subject,” concluded Krishna.

Read all the Latest Movies News here