Darlings Actor Vijay Varma On Boycott Bollywood Trend: 'It Can Scare You, Has Gone Overboard Now'

Whether it was Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Alia Bhatt’s Darlings or Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, it has become quite common for Bollywood movies to face the Boycott trend ahead of their release. While the trend has surely become worrisome, actor Vijay Varma also expressed his concern over the same in a recent interview.

Vijay Varma shared how the boycott trend has gone overboard in recent times and mentioned that it has now reached a point where ‘it can scare you’. “It can scare you. It has just gone a bit overboard now. I feel something that you said 10 years ago could have been objectionable, and made a few people raise their eyebrows. It could be a prevalent exercise at that time, but in today’s times, it is no longer frowned upon. I feel you cannot be cancelled for something like that. For example, I go to a house in Rajasthan and there are leopard and tiger skins on display. When that house was probably built it was very normal to have dead animal skins on display…We have now understood how dangerous and cruel this is for the wildlife and animals. But people at that time, a family who has seen four generations of animal skins on their wall and have not educated themselves. Can we cancel them?” the actor told India Today.

Varma also cited how a person must not be attacked on the basis of what he said in the past and added, “I don’t really have an answer. I feel education and catching up on times is very important. But times and trends are changing so quickly. A comedian who must have said something 10 years ago, can have those lines come back to haunt him right now.”

On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Darlings in which he shared the screen with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. The film revolves around a woman (Alia) who kidnaps her own abusive husband (Vijay) to teach him a lesson.

