Darlings Star Alia Bhatt: I Love It When People Think That 'She Is So Dumb'

Nobody can forget Alia Bhatt’s first Koffee with Karan appearance. A decade ago, the actress made a silly mistake by naming the President of India wrong and the memory still follows her everywhere. In 2013, when asked the name of the President, Alia replied Prithviraj Chavan, instead of Dr Pranab Mukherjee which evoked memes all over the internet. Recently, the actress came across the same question and this time, she answered it correctly by naming ‘Droupadi Murmu’ as the President of India.

During an interview with Indian Express, the actress spoke about carrying the tag of being ‘dumb’ for all these years and how she has evolved over the years. The actress revealed, “I love it when people think that I am unintelligent, or that ‘oh she is so dumb.’ I genuinely do, because they make so many memes on me which add to the popularity, and then it is like you are loving my movies. So, there is possibly something that I am doing right in the movie business. I also want to put out this message for young girls– general knowledge and bookish intelligence in my opinion are not intelligence. To survive in a world, you must have a certain emotional intelligence, which is possibly the highest form of intelligence.”

Alia, further, recalls the recent incident and a saying by her father that she follows through and through. The actress said her dad told her ‘rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent.’ “I had this interview on 23rd July when somebody asked me who is the President of India and I was like right now the ceremony hasn’t happened yet, so I am not sure what to say. So, I would rather not say anything,” she further shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is waiting for the release of her Netflix film, Darlings. The movie stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma along with Alia Bhatt. The film is all set to release on August 05. Not just this, Darlings is really special to Alia as it also marks her production debut.

