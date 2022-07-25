Darlings Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah Team Up Against Vijay Varma in This Dark Comedy

The trailer of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma starrer Darlings has been released. On Monday, Alia Bhatt shared the trailer of the film on her social media handle and shared what the dark comedy will revolve around.

The trailer begins with mother-daughter duo Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah visiting a police station to file a missing complaint against her husband, Hamza (played by Vijay Varma). They tell the cops that Hamza went out for work but has not returned ever since. Later in the trailer, it has been revealed that it was no other than the mother-daughter duo who kidnapped Hamza. Wondering why? Why have a justification to it. From the trailer, the film looks promising and unique. It not only looks intriguing but also has the elements of comedy.

Sharing the trailer, Alia wrote, “My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Family, friends and fans were quick to shower love on the Darlings trailer. “Congratulations my little producer so so proud of you,” Alia’s mother Soni Razdan wrote and added “Love it”. Filmmaker Shakun Batra also commented, “So proud of you Al!! Congratulations!!” Zoya Akhtar also called the trailer fire.

