Darr Se Mat Darr: Hrithik Roshan Turns Poet On Son Hrehaan's Birthday And Gives Out a Powerful Message
The actor cited a self-written poetic verse titled 'Darr Se Mat Darr' and dedicated it to 'all sons and daughters and to the child within us all'.
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who has an undeniable loyal fanbase, decided to turn poet on his elder son Hrehaan's 12th birthday. The actor cited a self-written poetic verse titled 'Darr Se Mat Darr' and dedicated it to "all sons and daughters and to the child within us all."
The inspiring poem urged children to be fearless and asked them to not let fear take over their pursuit of success. He interweaved his childhood experience and shared that fear would have easily taught a child born with 6 fingers that he'd never be able to make it as an artist, but his self-confidence will eventually put the fear out. He further motivated them to do something different and face the fear fearlessly.
Here's the excerpt Hrithik cites in the video:
"Darr se mat darr, kuch alag kar
6 ungliyon walaa kabhi kalakaar nahi ban paayega
darr tujhe ye samjhayega
par tu aatmavishwas dikhayega
tu darr se aankh milayega
darr se mat darr, darr ka saamna kar
aage bad, kuch alag kar
zindagi ke harr modd pe tujhe darr satayega
aur usi dard ka faayeda bina chuke ye darr uthayega
tujhse kahega ki tu aage kuch nahi kar paayega
par kya wo likhkar de paayega ki tu haar jaayega?
teri har kamzori par ye darr ghar banayega
par tu apna hunar dikhayega
usi kamzori ko tu apna taakat banaayega
aur uss din ye darr, tujhse darr jaayega
darr ka khel nidarr hoke khel
darr se mat darr, aage badd
bhula de darr. kuch alag kar..."
Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also wished her son. She shared a collage of Hrehaan's photographs on Instagram and wrote, "Happiest happy birthday my RayJaan My first born greatest gift, My Ray of Sunshine. Shine brightest forever more."
On the professional front, Hrithik is currently working on Super 30, a film based on Patna mathematician Anand Kumar.
