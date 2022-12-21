CHANGE LANGUAGE
Darshan And Puneeth Rajkumar's Pic Goes Viral Amid Slipper Attack; Yash Fans Support Kranti Star

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 08:34 IST

Bengaluru, India

A throwback pic of Kannada actors Yash, Puneeth Rajkumar, Ambareesh, Darshan and Upendra Rao (L-R).

KGF star Yash's fans have come out in support of Kannada actor Darshan after the latter was hit with a slipper during a promotional event of his film Kranti.

A throwback photo of actor Darshan and late Kannada cinema legend Puneeth Rajkumar has gone viral on social media after the former was hit by an alleged Appu fan with a slipper during a song launch event of ‘Kranti’ in Karnataka.

In the throwback pic, Darshan and Puneeth are all smile as they pose with their fellow colleagues and Kannada superstars Yash, Upendra Rao and Ambareesh. The photo was tweeted by a Yash fan, who lent their support to Darshan amid all the controversy.

Darshan has been getting immense support from the KGF star’s fans on Twitter, with them sharing old pics of the two actors together. One fan wrote, “We are with you, Darshan sir." Another one wrote, “I stand with D Boss."

This comes after a miscreant, who was allegedly a Puneeth Rajkumar fan, threw a slipper at Darshan while the actor was addressing his fans in Hospet. Although the actual reason for the alleged fan’s outrage is still unknown, Darshan’s recent comments on “Goddess of Luck" during an interview has irked many people.

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep also came out in support of Darshan and penned a lengthy statement on Twitter on Tuesday. Sudeep, who was last seen in pan-India film Vikrant Rona, strongly condemned the incident by calling it “very disturbing". He further said that “humiliating" Darshan in public would reflect badly on Kannadigas.

In his statement, Sudeep also called out Puneeth’s fans and wrote: “As far as Darshan is concerned, I agree there may have been a situation that isn’t so pleasant between him and Puneeth fans. But is this reaction Puneeth himself would have appreciated and supported? An answer to this is something that probably each of his beloved fans know."

