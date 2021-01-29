Darshan Kumaar Joins T-Series' R Madhavan-led Suspense Thriller

News18 Logo

Actor Darshan Kumaar has been roped in to star alongside R Madhavan in a suspense thriller film, to be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Kookie Gulati, also features actor Aparshakti Khurana. Kumaar, known for his performance in movies like "Mary Kom", "NH10" and "Sarbjit", said 2021 has begun on a high note for him. "I'm super excited to be part of the film. It is always great when you get to work on a good script. But what makes the experience even more enriching is when you have great co-stars, too. "Madhavan is one of the best actors in our industry, who always delivers out-of-the-box performances. I'm also looking forward to working with Aparshakti Khurana, who is a wonderful actor, the actor said in a statement. The 34-year-old actor started shooting for the film recently. The movie also marks singer Khushali Kumar's acting debut.

