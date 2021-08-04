Darshan Kumaar on Auditioning for Tere Naam: It Seemed Like a Dream to Me

Back in 2014, Darshan Kumaar made his debut in Bollywood with the Priyanka Chopra led Mary Kom. The actor recently appeared in the highly acclaimed sports drama, Toofaan. His performance has not only impressed the audience, but even critics and mainstays of Indian cinema. Interestingly, Mary Kom was not the actor’s first tryst in front of the camera. In fact, his first film was way back in the year 2003. He landed his first role in Tere Naam led by Salman Khan.

Speaking to Indian Express, Darshan revisited the time he went to audition for the role. When asked how his first acting project came to him, he said, he was doing theatre in Delhi when he came to know of this audition many of his friends were going to. Being only 13 or 14 years old, he was hesitant to audition but was dragged by his friends into it. He got selected, which came as a surprise to him. Darshan said, “It was for Satish Kaushik’s Tere Naam where I had to play a college boy named Kanak Sharma, one of the three friends of Salman Khan’s character.”

Talking about how it was nothing short of a dream to work with the one and only Salman Khan, he said, “Since I grew up watching Salman’s films, it all seemed like a dream to me, as if a kid has entered some fantasy film.”

He thought Salman won’t recognise him after the film as he was very young then. Darshan recalled the time he was in Spain and was nominated at IIFA for NH10. He said, ”I was wearing a suit and sitting behind Salman. He saw me and said, “Haan acha oho…” Later, he threw a party in his room where I finally met him properly. We spoke about my struggle and he appreciated my hard work.

Speaking about his Toofaan journey, Darshan told Pinkvilla, “We were trained by Darrell Foster (a Hollywood celebrity trainer who has trained Will Smith). I had many sleepless nights because of soreness on my face and black and blue marks on my body. Playing Dharmesh Patil was very challenging mentally and physically. I am on top of the world as I am getting a lot of appreciation for my performance especially the fight sequence in the film which motivates me a lot.”

Toofan features Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. Darshan donned grey shades with such elan in the boxing drama and has proven his versatility again. Family Man and Aashram were two of his latest successful web shows which saw the talented star in a completely different light.

