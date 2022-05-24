Darshan Kumar Shares How Things Changed for Him Post The Kashmir Files: 'People Who Didn't Want to...'

Actor Darshan Kumar received a lot of praises for his recent film The Kashmir Files. Apart from this, he also made a mark with shows like The Family Man and Aashram, where he had pivotal roles to play. Now, in a recent interview, the actor revealed that earlier the people who didn’t want to invest in his projects are now casting him as a lead in films. He told ETimes, “Earlier on, the same people who didn’t want to invest in my projects are now casting me as a lead in films. I am in the process of starting a new film as the lead on June 3.”

“The directors were always keen on working with me, but the producers were not ready to commit. But everything has changed after the release of The Kashmir Files,” the actor added. At the trailer launch for Aasharam 3, Darshan also spoke about how people are always asking him about the series.

“Everywhere I go, whether I’m promoting a film or making a casual appearance, people have always asked when is the third season of Aashram coming out. Even on my social media posts, people first comment with that question. So that level of expectation from the fans had put an incredible responsibility on our shoulders to put in 3 times our normal effort and ensure that this new season is bigger, better and more entertaining. Come June, I hope people will enjoy this new season as much as they have the two ones before,” ETimes quoted him.

Meanwhile, in an interview with News18.com, Darshan had opened up about playing a Kashmiri Pandit in the Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files.

“I had to live each and every incident that happened with Krishna Pandit and his family. It was very painful. I almost slipped into depression. I was always low. I tried to be in the character all the time even when I was at the hotel and resting. I have not had proper sleep any night while I was shooting for this movie. I had to do meditation for three weeks after finishing the film because I wanted to come out of that. So, it took a toll on me. But I think all of it has now paid off with the audience giving standing ovations to the film nationwide,” the actor told us.

