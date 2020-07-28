MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Darshan Raval Fans Upset With T-Series Over New Song 'Naam,' Say 'It's Copied From Saari Ki Saari!'

Image courtesy: Twitter

Image courtesy: Twitter

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 6:49 PM IST


Hashtag "T-Series Used Saari Ki Saari" massively trended on Twitter after Darshan Raval's fans expressed their disappointment at the music label allegedly copying its latest song Naam from the singer's popular track Saari Ki Saari.

As soon as Naam, sung by Tulsi Kumar, was released online, Darshan's fans pointed out the similar music in the two songs, with many calling the former "a blatant rip-off" of Saari Ki Saari.

A fan wrote, "Darshan Raval doesn't deserve this. He deserves our love and respect. He deserves appreciation for his work and not cheating. Give him the credit for his hard work. #TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari."

Another fan said, "Saari ki saari has been an emotion. You have copied a wrong song guys #TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari." Another one tweeted, "Guys let’s support Darshan. He deserves his credit. @TSeries, what you guys did is absolutely wrong.. stop stealing independent artists' work !!!! #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari"

Here are some of the reactions to T-Series' 'Naam':

Meanwhile, Millind Gaba teamed up with Tulsi Kumar and popular lyricist Jaani of Pachtaoge and Kya Baat Ay fame for Naam, an emotional song about unconditional love. Presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, composed by Nirmaan, with music by Millind Gaba, Naam is the trio's first song together.

