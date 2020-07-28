Darshan Raval Fans Upset With T-Series Over New Song 'Naam,' Say 'It's Copied From Saari Ki Saari!'

Hashtag "T-Series Used Saari Ki Saari" massively trended on Twitter after Darshan Raval's fans expressed their disappointment at the music label allegedly copying its latest song Naam from the singer's popular track Saari Ki Saari.

As soon as Naam, sung by Tulsi Kumar, was released online, Darshan's fans pointed out the similar music in the two songs, with many calling the former "a blatant rip-off" of Saari Ki Saari.

A fan wrote, "Darshan Raval doesn't deserve this. He deserves our love and respect. He deserves appreciation for his work and not cheating. Give him the credit for his hard work. #TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari."

Another fan said, "Saari ki saari has been an emotion. You have copied a wrong song guys #TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari." Another one tweeted, "Guys let’s support Darshan. He deserves his credit. @TSeries, what you guys did is absolutely wrong.. stop stealing independent artists' work !!!! #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari"

Here are some of the reactions to T-Series' 'Naam':

I personally believe, this is not just our fight. Tseries has used several artists' songs so far. It's unfair. It's unjust. Every music lover should come forward and speak up against it.#TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari#TseriesUsedSaariKiSaari — Darshan Raval OFC (@DarshanRavalOfc) July 27, 2020

My Darsh promoted the song cause he's the most noble & humble human being ever!they copied his song,used it, ruined it!no credits?that's how they take advantage of independent hardworking artists?we all r with u D! unstoppable❤️#TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari pic.twitter.com/1DeKoUF34X — amyra (@lovesforsara) July 27, 2020

Let's not give a view to that copied song. Saari Ki Saari had been our forever favourite and no one can steal that from us.#TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari https://t.co/S2he21OPrB — Bhoomika #TereNaal (@Bhoomika_dz) July 28, 2020

Darshan Raval doesn't deserve this. He deserves our love and respect. He deserves appreciation for his work and not cheating. Give him the credit for his hardwork.#TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari https://t.co/WkSuDHpaNu — Bhoomika #TereNaal (@Bhoomika_dz) July 28, 2020

This is not the first time such big companies has stolen independent artist's hardwork. They have been doing this from years. But enough!!! STOP STEALING #TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari — Dipti Das#EkTarfa ☔ (@ItsDiptiXo) July 27, 2020

Lets get unite and stand for Darshan this time. If not now then never. Lets make everyone aware that T Series copied Saari Ki Saari...#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari#TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari — BBTHIRTEEN (@BBTHIRTEEN1) July 27, 2020

Maybe we don't have Complete knowledge about music,composition & professional things but being a listener & supporter of independent music from years one can atleast indentify how the hook tune of NAAM is copied from SAARI KI SAARI#TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari — Dipti Das#EkTarfa ☔ (@ItsDiptiXo) July 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Millind Gaba teamed up with Tulsi Kumar and popular lyricist Jaani of Pachtaoge and Kya Baat Ay fame for Naam, an emotional song about unconditional love. Presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, composed by Nirmaan, with music by Millind Gaba, Naam is the trio's first song together.